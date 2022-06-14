Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act

“Today, I was proud to join in voting to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act through the House, and I thank Rep. Dingell for her strong leadership on this bill and on issues relating to environmental conservation and stewardship. I thank Chairman Grijalva and the Members of the Natural Resources Committee as well for their work marking it up last week. This bipartisan legislation will promote greater sustainability for critical fish and wildlife in our country and promotes science-based solutions to recover species that are facing depletion and threats to their natural habitats. Doing so will not only help future generations cherish the natural bounty of our country; it will help promote job-growth in the outdoor economy and provide much-needed support for America’s forestry, agriculture, and aquaculture industries. I hope that the Senate will move swiftly to approve Rep. Dingell’s bill and send it to President Biden’s desk without delay. Together, all Americans share a responsibility to sustain and protect the natural resources that yield so much opportunity and enjoyment.”