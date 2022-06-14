Following Governor Newsom’s Call for Action, California Fast-Tracks Nation-Leading Gun Safety Policies

Published: Jun 14, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today after Judiciary Committees in the Assembly and Senate advanced two of the Governor’s sponsored gun safety bills. The Committees passed legislation creating a private right of action to limit the spread of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns (SB 1327), as well as a bill restricting advertising of firearms to minors (AB 2571). The action comes at the urging of the Governor and legislative leaders following the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“California has led the nation in reforming our laws to protect communities from gun violence. This year is no different as we take decisive action to fast-track vital gun safety policies, even as recent federal court decisions threaten to make it more difficult to protect Californians from gun violence. Since the 1990s, our laws have prevented countless shootings and saved hundreds of lives. California isn’t waiting for Congress to act to protect our kids from needless gun violence.”

The Governor continues to push the legislature to expedite gun safety measures.

The Governor’s Office recently released a fact sheet that details California’s existing gun safety policies and their success in reducing gun deaths.