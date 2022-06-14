Submit Release
4-TRAY has announced a new single: Cell Phone Blue

A smooth combination of hip-hop, neo-soul, and R&B

SHREVEPORT , LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4-TRAY is a rap artist who brings a touch of soulfulness and groove to his songs. He makes music that defies the usual expectations, breaking stylistic boundaries and providing a unique experience to the audience. His most recent studio work is titled "Cell Phone Blue,"; and it feels like a truly one-of-a-kind example of what 4-TRAY is capable of. The song has a truly smooth sound, with an instrumental that has an organic vibe to it. It's amazing to hear real drum sounds and other instruments that infuse some spicy jazz, funk and R&B influence into the groove.

4-TRAY stands out for his articulate delivery. His vocals soar on top of the mix and float gently over the rhythm and melody of the music, perfectly merging in and creating a sense of balance and appeal. There is also room for some amazing background vocals, bringing even more harmonic depth to the mix, especially when the female harmonies and counter-melodies kick in to add more color to the song, at times reminiscent of iconic singers such as Mariah Carey or Leona Lewis. The combination of great vocal melodies and immersive instrumental segments is the winning combination that makes "Cell Phone Blue" so special.

People should definitely check out 4-TRAY if they are fans of artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Anderson.Paak, and Mos Def, only to mention a few. While the song has an old-school flair to it, there is something extremely fresh and innovative to this wonderful track. More importantly, the song is performed with passion, emotion, and vibe. From the moment you hit the play button, every note feels just right. Every melody is on-point, and there is electricity in the air.

"Cell Phone Blue" is a truly spontaneous and dynamic piece of music that gives the audience great insights into 4-TRAY's creative vision. In addition, the production is extremely good, with a crisp mix and a punchy master that truly makes the music stand out.

Find out more about 4-TRAY, and listen to "Cell Phone Blue."
This release is going to be available on some of the best digital music streaming services on the web soon.

https://youtu.be/1fJf6HjUjK8

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0bdafLjyhCerQUr0gYAwpw?si=23HQwNxSTD6AVL4j8SbKDA

Keith Jordan
Starlight Entertainment
73jordan@gmail.com

