Governor Abbott Urges TDCAA To Increase Lie-And-Try Prosecutions To Protect Texas Communities

TEXAS, June 14 - June 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter urging Texas District & County Attorneys Association (TDCAA) Executive Director Robert Kepple to highlight the lie-and-try law as a new tool for Texas prosecutors and provide training for prosecutors and investigators regarding best practices for prosecuting such offenses to help protect their communities. The Governor signed lie-and-try legislation into law last session, making it a state jail felony to falsify information on a background check form in an attempt to illegally purchase a firearm.

"Texas is committed to keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous people who cannot lawfully possess them," reads the letter. "The tragic shooting in Uvalde compels us to redouble those efforts. Last session, in response to mass shootings in El Paso and Midland-Odessa, I signed a lie-and-try bill that makes it a state jail felony to falsify information on a background-check form, such as ATF Form 4473, in an attempt to illegally purchase a firearm. Ideally, the federal government would prosecute these lie-and-try offenses, but that rarely happens. Aggressive enforcement of Texas’s new lie-and-try law can help pick up the slack and deter felons, drug addicts, people facing mental health challenges, and certain dangerous individuals from obtaining firearms when they are prohibited by law from doing so."

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include: