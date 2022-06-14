06/14/22 – HUNTING LICENSES AND STAMPS TO BE ISSUED FOR THE 2022-2023 HUNTING SEASON

DAVID Y. IGE

GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE

CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: June 14, 2022

HUNTING LICENSES AND STAMPS TO BE ISSUED FOR THE 2022-2023 HUNTING SEASON

Purchases begin June 15; Hunting begins July 1

(Honolulu) – Effective June 15, 2022, the DLNR will begin issuing hunting licenses and stamps for the new hunting season (July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023).

DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) offices are open, but hunters are to purchase their hunting licenses and stamps online. The online purchasing portal is available by visiting the Hunting homepage (https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting) and clicking “Purchase Tags and Pemits.”

A valid State of Hawaiʻi hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands. Rule chapters and other hunting information are available on the DOFAW website.

Hunters are encouraged to use the OuterSpatial mobile application for electronic hunter check-in and check-out. Please make sure that the application is fully downloaded to your mobile device before entering the field to eliminate slow download speeds or “no service” areas.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Links to hunting information, rules, maps, and for purchasing a hunting license or tags, can all be found at: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/

OuterSpatial mobile app: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/app/

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]