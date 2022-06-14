Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

SB 1100, PN 1436 (Browne) – The bill known as a General Appropriations Act (GAA), provides for the expenses of Commonwealth Executive, Legislative and Judicial Departments, public debt, and public schools during the 2022-23 fiscal year. These expenses are covered with a mix of state General Funds, Federal Funds and Special Funds. This legislation also incorporates federal appropriations previously allocated from the COVID Response Restricted Account in the current 2021-22 fiscal year. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

SB 811, PN 1079 (Fontana) – This bill amends the Municipal Claim and Tax Lien Law to provide cities and counties of the second class the ability to acquire property at sheriff sale. It would also shorten the redemption period for cities and counties of the second class, which is established so that property owners may come forward and pay their debt to regain full ownership of the property after the sale, from nine to three months. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1159, PN 1507 (Brooks) – The bill amends the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act to allow licensees to use proceeds for operating expenses. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1199, PN 1606 (Robinson) – The bill would update the size and composition of the Port of Pittsburgh Commission board, reducing the number of members from 15 to 13. It further requires that all members be 18 years of age or older, in addition to the existing requirement that members reside in Pennsylvania.

Amendment A04718 (Robinson) – The amendment:

Includes updated references to the Right to Know Law, Open Meetings Law and Public Official and Employee Ethics Act.

Adds Cambria County to the definition of “Port District”.

Currently included are the counties of: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Blair, Butler, Cambria Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended.

SB 1208, PN 1620 (Browne) – The bill would Amends Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) by clarifying that the court may turn unpaid court costs, restitution, and fines over to collections if a defendant fails for appear at a financial determination hearing. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1237, PN 1654 (Vogel) – The bill would amend the Agriculture Code to extend by three years the expiration of existing temporary horse racing regulations to October of 2025. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

SB 892, PN 1376 (Laughlin) – The bill Expands the electric low-speed scooter – or e-scooter – pilot program to allow for participation of cities of the second-class A and third class.

Amendment A04436 (Laughlin) – The amendment:

Authorizes the operation of low-speed electric scooters under a Pilot Program in 2A Cities and Third Class Cities by a commercial electric scooter enterprise under contract with the city.

Requires the adoption of an ordinance by the city and notification to the DOT.

Requires operators to be 18 or older.

Electric Scooters may be operated on a pedal-cycle lane on a roadway or a pedal-cycle path within the boundaries of the city. DOT may restrict where the roadway is state-owned.

Requires the city ordinance to provide for designated deployment and parking areas.

Requires a report on operation and safety of use of scooters under the program be submitted within 6 months of the start of the program.

Defines Pilot Program and makes other technical changes.

The amendment passed by a vote of 48-1 and the bill went over in its order as amended and was re-referred to appropriation.

HB 2097, PN 3191 (Hamm) – The bill would Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) to update an exemption to the minimum staffing requirements for a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance when responding to a call to provide Emergency Medical Services.

Amendment A04490 (Stefano) – The amendment provides for minimum staffing requirements for a Basic Life Support Ambulance when providing transport of a patient. The bill requires an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicle operator and an EMS at the Emergency Medical Technician level or above.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended and was re-referred to appropriation.

D.R. 1. (Cappelletti) – A motion to consider discharging resolution D.R. 1. The resolution further consideration of Senate Bill No. 88, Printers No. 62.

The motion to consider the D.R.1 failed by a vote of 21-28.