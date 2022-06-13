Submit Release
Detained immigrants can be held indefinitely, Supreme Court rules

Federal immigration law allows the government to keep migrants locked up indefinitely while awaiting deportation hearings — but the Constitution may enable them to argue, at least individually, for release on bond after six months, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

