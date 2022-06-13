Federal immigration law allows the government to keep migrants locked up indefinitely while awaiting deportation hearings — but the Constitution may enable them to argue, at least individually, for release on bond after six months, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.
You just read:
Detained immigrants can be held indefinitely, Supreme Court rules
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.