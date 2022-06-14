Aptera Catalyzes Growth with Marathon Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptera Motors has retained Marathon Capital, LLC, the leading Cleantech investment bank in the US, to facilitate the company’s proposed Series B capital raise up to $200 million. Marathon Capital will assist in positioning Aptera for its continuous and rapid growth on the heels of several notable supply chain agreements and a goal of ramping to full scale production of its solar electric vehicle in 2023.
This cooperation comes as Aptera announces 23,000 vehicle pre-orders, representing potential future revenue of more than $800 million. Marathon Capital is uniquely suited to strategize the next phase of Aptera’s funding objectives.
David Kirkpatrick, Senior Managing Director at Marathon Capital said, “Marathon Capital is thrilled to partner with Aptera – the company is a true pioneer in the space by creating a highly efficient electric vehicle that has the potential to make solar mobility accessible to the mass market.”
Aptera CFO, Jannies Burlingame, notes, “We are delighted to be partnered with a world-class investment bank as we position Aptera to scale our success to new heights. With a shared mission and vision of building a brighter future through sustainable technology, Marathon Capital was an optimal choice as we embark on our next stage of Series B fundraising. We look forward to working with the talented Marathon Capital team as we move one step closer to bringing our solar electric dream machine to market.”
About Aptera
Aptera Motors aims to deliver the world’s most technologically advanced solar electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. A lightweight three-wheeler, Aptera is the first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer and commercial use. It has the longest range of any production vehicle with 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key structural parts, Aptera’s unique body shape allows it to slip through the air using far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today. Learn more and join over 23,000 Aptera reservation holders at www.aptera.us.
About Marathon Capital
Founded in 1999, Marathon Capital is a world-class investment bank committed to facilitating a more sustainable energy future. Our mission is to achieve our clients’ strategic and financial objectives by delivering inspired, knowledge-based solutions to the clean power, sustainable technologies & infrastructure markets. Marathon Capital has been involved in many pivotal energy transactions and company expansions in the areas of M&A, capital raising, project finance, tax equity advisory, and offtake advisory. The firm’s unique, integrated suite of advisory services empowers our ability to maximize results for clients across every transaction. Marathon Capital conducts investment banking through its various licensed entities around the world including FINRA in the US and OSC in Canada where the firm operates as an Exempt Market Dealer.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) and pursuant to a private placement memorandum and subscription agreement.
