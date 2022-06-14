IPIM’s Service Adjustment at China Civil Plaza from Mid-June

MACAU, June 14 - From 15 June 2022, the services provided by IPIM on 19/F of China Civil Plaza at 263 Alameda Dr Carlos d'Assumpção will be gradually moved to 4/F of World Trade Centre at 918, Avenida da Amizade. Thank you very much for your attention!

Adjustment details:

1. Macao Ideas will be suspended from 15 June. Enquiry number: (853) 2870 0620

2. Services provided on-site at China Civil Plaza including Investor’s “One-stop Service”, China-PSC Business Compass, E-Commerce Promotion Incentive Measures, Facilitation Services for Commercial Registration in Nine Cities of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Business Matching Service will be moved to 4/F, World Trade Centre, 918, Avenida da Amizade from 20 June.



Opening hours:

Monday – Thursday: 09:00 – 13:00; 14:30 – 17:45

Friday: 09:00 – 13:00; 14:30 – 17:30

Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays



Enquiry:

Investor’s “One-stop Service”:(853) 2872 8328

China-PSC Business Compass: (853) 8798 9724

Other services: (853) 2872 8212

3. Venue and facilities borrowing/rental services for using Multi-functional Conference Hall, meeting rooms, temporary offices, IPIM’s user registration service will be discontinued from 30 June. Enquiry number: (853) 2872 8212

For further details, please visit https://www.ipim.gov.mo or follow “Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute” on WeChat.