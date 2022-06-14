Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Supreme Court Police Parity Act

preme Court Police Parity Act:

“The House took an important action today to provide for the safety of the family members of Supreme Court justices. I would have wished to bring a bill to the Floor that made this same provision for the families of clerks and staff, who find themselves no less targeted or threatened. I will continue to push for legislation authorizing the Marshal of the Court to extend that protection if a credible threat is identified. We cannot, however, allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good and the necessary, which is why we moved to a vote on this legislation as soon as it was clear that Republicans would not agree to the stronger bill. Violence is never appropriate in our country, which is why I would hope that we can now come together to make that clear by ensuring that all who serve in positions of public trust can do so safely and with the reassurance that their families are protected as well.”