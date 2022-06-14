Climate Change Interagency Council to meet virtually June 23

Raleigh

Jun 14, 2022

The Climate Change Interagency Council will meet on June 23rd via WebEx. Members of the public are invited to participate online or by phone. Internet access is not required to attend the meeting.

Who: Climate Change Interagency Council

What: Interagency Council Meeting (Executive and Program Designees)

When: Thursday, June 23rd at 11:00AM

To attend via WebEx:

Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=me9e8fa4008322885be91257f75eedab0

Event number: 2425 706 6791

Event password: NCICC (62422 from phones)

Audio conference: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

This meeting is open to the public, and will include an opportunity for individuals and organizations to provide input to cabinet agency representatives. Comments will be limited to two minutes and speakers are asked to sign up online by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 22.

The Interagency Council was established by Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 80, which also directed cabinet agencies to coordinate their efforts to address climate change and transition to a clean energy economy.

More information on the Interagency Council and the agenda for upcoming meeting can be found at deq.nc.gov.

