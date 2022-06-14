Exhibit and Panel of Historians Mark 50 Years Since Watergate

A new exhibit commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Watergate scandal, exploring the role of the press, Congress, the courts and President Richard Nixon’s administration. The exhibit draws from 24 Library of Congress Manuscript Division collections, several of which were recently acquired or opened, in law, journalism and government.

The Library will host a panel of journalists and historians discussing “50 Years of Watergate” on the anniversary of the break-in, Friday, June 17, moderated by Washington Post Media Columnist Margaret Sullivan, and featuring former Washington Post Executive Editor Leonard Downie Jr., and historians Rick Perlstein, Leah Wright Rigueur and Dwight Chapin. The event will be livestreamed on the Library’s YouTube channel .

