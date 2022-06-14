Visme eliminates the need for multiple tools with its new social media scheduler
Visual communication platform Visme has augmented its functionality with the addition of the Visme Content Calendar - an intuitive social media scheduler that allows users to create and publish social media content right from their project dashboard. With this launch, Visme doubled down on its pursuit to be not just a design tool, but rather an entire content creation, collaboration, and sharing platform for brands.
Visme aims to empower teams to simplify their tech stack and streamline their design and marketing processes, cutting through the clutter of the numerous tools out there built to make the work of creators, marketers, and businesses easier. Why manage a handful of different tools and subscriptions when you can thrive with one?
“Often, technology gets in the way of creativity. At Visme, we’ve worked hard on the new Content Calendar feature to make design and publishing an easier and more rewarding seamless experience. Everything a creator needs is now in one place - from inspiration and creation to publishing,” said Visme’s CEO and founder Payman Taei.
Users can start with Visme’s stunning social media templates, create their own design, or upload external assets to their Visme projects and easily publish images, videos, carousels, and more all from a single dashboard.
“Under the hood, this feature had a lot of complexity to solve. The content calendar works across time zones and connects with all the major social media platforms. Now with one click, content that was created in Visme can be published around the world.”
Currently, premium users can create and publish content for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and even Slack. Visme continues to enhance this feature and in the near future plans to add the ability to publish posts to LinkedIn business pages and Pinterest, as well as integrate social media performance analytics.
