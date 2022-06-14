Sen. Brewster: Property Tax/Rent Rebate Application Period Extended to End of Year

Harrisburg, June 14, 2022 – The deadline to apply for a property tax or rent rebate has been extended to December 31st, State Senator Jim Brewster announced today.

The program is open for qualifying seniors or residents with disabilities. The previous deadline to apply was June 30.

“I am pleased by the Department of Revenue’s decision to extend the deadline to apply for property tax and rent relief,” Brewster said. “This is an important program to help seniors and those with disabilities manage their property tax bills.”

Brewster said by extending the deadline, there will be ample time for qualifying seniors or residents with disabilities to apply and receive financial help.

The senator said that his offices are open, and staff can help constituents file applications.

“I encourage eligible seniors who have not yet applied to receive their rebate to please do so as soon as possible,” Brewster said. “This program is a good way to channel funds back to those who need help.”

To be eligible for the Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program, a person must be 65-years of age or older, or, if a widow or widower 50-years of age or older, or be a Pennsylvanian with disabilities earning less than $35,000 per year for homeowners and $15,000 per year for renters. When calculating income, half of social security is excluded. The maximum rebate is $650 for most homeowners.

For more information about the program or to contact Brewster’s office about any other state-related matter, constituents can call 412-664-5200 or visit Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program (pa.gov) to apply online.