DNR Commissioner Corri Feige Announces Resignation

Governor Mike Dunleavy regretfully accepted Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige’s resignation today. Commissioner Feige has served Alaskans from the beginning of the administration, and is leaving to devote more time to her family. Her last day with the administration is June 30, 2022.

“Commissioner Feige is a shining example of what public service can be. Her list of accomplishments during her three years at the helm of DNR was impactful to say the least,” said Governor Dunleavy. “She guided Alaska’s resource development industries through a pandemic without placing their employees at risk, asserted Alaska’s rightful ownership over submerged lands and positioned the state to be more self-reliant and food secure. Her legacy will be with Alaska for many years to come.”

Governor Dunleavy will appoint an interim commissioner by June 30th.