Wild Turkey Observation Turkey Survey Underway

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is inviting the public to take part in the Agency’s wild turkey summer observational survey. The new public survey is launching this year and will be an annual opportunity.

The survey is currently underway and will continue through Aug 31. Agency staff and cooperators have conducted this survey annually since the 1980s and TWRA now seeks to include the public. Participants will have an opportunity to help the TWRA monitor the state’s wild turkey population by reporting wild turkey sightings. For more information on the survey and how to participate, visit www.tn.gov/twra/turkeyobs.

“This project is very important as we monitor our turkey population and gauge its annual productivity,” said Roger Shields TWRA Wild Turkey Program Coordinator. “The website will provide an explanation of why we conduct the survey, an ID tutorial with a quiz to test folks knowledge of turkey ID, and the actual forms to submit observations.”

Observations of all turkeys TWRA staff and volunteer participants observe during the three months will be recorded by county and summarized, regionally and statewide.

