The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America Welcomes Three New Board Members
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA) is proud to announce and welcome Stephanie McGee, Brian Michaelz, and Jacob Bustos to the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Stephanie will take on the role of Treasurer/CFO, Brian will become Operations Officer, and Jacob will become the Foundation’s Vice President.
Stephanie is a California licensed attorney with a law degree from the University of Hawaii. She has 25+ years of legal, HR, and risk management practice in a wide range of business formats. Brian is the owner of a multi-media event management company with experience in radio broadcasting. He holds advanced degrees in event planning. Jacob, author of “When Food is Your Frenemy” is also Executive Director of Operations at Manna Development Group. All three are veteran weight loss surgery patients and have been widely active in the bariatric and weight loss surgery communities.
As a result of their election, Stephanie, Michael, and Jacob join existing members (and fellow weight loss surgery patients) Laura Van Tuyl (President/CEO), Sandi Henderson (VP of Special Projects & Secretary), and Bill Streetman (Chief Public Relations Officer) on the all-volunteer board. Board members are elected to an open term.
“We are thrilled to be adding such talent and energy to the board,” said CEO Van Tuyl. “Stephanie, Michael, and Jacob are people who not only excel at their chosen occupations but who have shown great strength and ability in their fight against obesity.” “Our board is made up of people from a wide range of talents and skills, but all come with a Servant’s Heart,” adds Van Tuyl.
“There are so many people who would benefit from weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford it and don’t have insurance coverage.” “I wish we could help them all, but we will help all we can.”
Van Tuyl notes that with planned fundraisers such as the nationwide WLSFA Stomp Out Obesity 5K and the WLSFA Tour of Hope Bike Ride on the calendar for 2022, the Foundation will be able to fund an increasing number of bariatric surgeries.
For more details go to www.wlsfa.org.
MORE ON THE WLSFA: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 charity that funds grants for weight loss surgery for patients medically referred to weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford to pay for the procedure nor have insurance to cover the costs. We raise money through corporate and individual donations, by hosting fundraising events and bringing together like-minded WLS patients to pay it forward and help others get the medical treatments they need to escape lives connected to morbid obesity.
We are Saving Lives, One Grant at A Time
NOTE: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America has earned the Guide Stars Platinum Seal of Transparency. The WLSFA is a 100% Volunteer Organization with no paid executives or staff. We are fellow weight loss surgery patients, paying it forward since 2010.
Bill Streetman
For more details go to www.wlsfa.org.
