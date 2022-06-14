Governor Newsom Celebrates the First Annual California State Parks Week 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring June 14-18, 2022 as California State Parks Week, celebrating California’s 279 state parks and highlighting the importance of outdoor access to the health and well-being of our communities.

A complete list of the week’s community events and in-person and virtual programming can be found at CAStateParksWeek.org.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Our state’s natural wonders are a source of pride and inspiration for Californians and visitors from around the world. The California Department of Parks and Recreation plays a vital role in preserving these treasures so that Californians across the state can enjoy quality time in nature and reap the many benefits for the heart, mind and body.

The first-ever California State Parks Week celebrates the unparalleled opportunities right in our backyard to experience some of the world’s most iconic outdoor places, and highlights the importance of access to parks, the coast, and public lands to the health and vibrancy of all our communities.

California is home to the nation’s oldest state park system, with unique and varied sites across our diverse landscapes. Through a variety of outdoor activities and events, State Parks create meaningful opportunities for Californians of all backgrounds to connect with nature, while fostering stronger social ties in our communities. The Department of Parks and Recreation is charged with protecting the state’s natural and cultural history, while also safeguarding habitats and supporting their important ecological functions.

The state is committed to expanding safe and equitable outdoor access for all Californians. My Administration’s Outdoor Access for All initiative works to tackle barriers that prevent too many Californians from accessing the natural beauty that California has to offer. We are advancing bold investments and innovative tools – including the new California State Park Adventure Pass and State Library Parks Pass programs – for children and families to explore our State Park System, regardless of their zip code or income.

This week, I invite all Californians to get out and explore our state’s wealth of diverse park landscapes, coastline, campsites and trails throughout the state. From urban settings such as Los Angeles to rural areas such as Humboldt, our State Parks offer fulfilling and transformative experiences for people from all walks of life, and invaluably contribute to a healthier and more equitable California for all. Visit www.parks.ca.gov/ParkIndex to explore State Parks across California.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 14-18, 2022 as “California State Parks Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 14th day of June 2022.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

# # #