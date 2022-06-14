Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offenses in the District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the District.
- Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): At approximately 5:20 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1300 block of Buchanan Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-083-876
- Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 5:32 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 900 block of Randolph Street, Northwest. One of the suspects assaulted a victim and took their property. A second suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the second victim’s property. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 22-083-881
- Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 7:01 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, while inside their vehicle, in the 1300 block of F Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied. The suspect then dropped the keys and fled the scene. The victim maintained their vehicle. CCN: 22-083-893
- Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 7:05 am, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, while inside their vehicle, in the 400 block of 21st Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-083-892
The suspect’s vehicle, described as a 2014 Toyota Prius, black in color, MD Plate: 3EX7797, with Lyft and Uber stickers in the rear passenger window, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
