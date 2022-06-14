Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Releases Vision for Future of Medical Affairs 2030
First consensus position by global Medical Affairs leaders of evolving roles, activities, and value in society, industry, teams and as individuals
The true north of Medical Affairs remains the same: to ensure that our science and technologies benefit patients.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Consortium of the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) today published the white paper, "The Future of Medical Affairs 2030," offering the first consensus position by senior global Medical Affairs leaders of the function's evolving roles, activities, and value in society, industry, teams and as individuals. The paper results from a year-long conversation among the contributors listed below including visioning workshops, in-person discussion at the MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting, and a writing/editing process to provide a unified vision for the future of Medical Affairs.
— Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)
The paper identifies the following major change points as Medical Affairs moves toward the 2030 vision.
Medical Affairs in Society 2030: Major Change Points
• Medical Affairs will empower societal decision-making by communicating the value of emerging treatments
• Medical Affairs will be at the center of societal issues such as access, health equity, outcomes and patient centricity
• Medical Affairs will drive transformation of public sentiment regarding the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries
Medical Affairs in Industry 2030: Major Change Points
• Medical Affairs will own the scientific aspects of patient engagement
• Medical Affairs will affirm its role as leader of the organization's scientific narrative
• Medical Affairs' use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) will not only guide the use of emerging treatments but will inform regulatory decisions including label expansion
• As a result of increasing strategic responsibilities, Medical Affairs will cede or streamline some of its existing operational responsibilities
• There will be a significant expansion of the role of Medical Affairs in listening and responding to external stakeholders
Medical Affairs Teams 2030: Major Change Points
• Medical Affairs teams will further embrace digital transformation
• Medical will engage much broader stakeholder groups including patient groups, academia, governments, and health economics bodies
• Medical Affairs will need to dramatically evolve team capabilities to keep pace with new opportunities for them to lead
Medical Affairs Individuals 2030: Major Change Points
• Medical Affairs' scientific experts will be augmented by individuals with competencies in business, digital, data, epidemiology, public health, HEOR and more
• Competencies such as emotional intelligence, learning agility, and leadership skills will be as essential as scientific acumen
• Medical Affairs will need to invest significantly in training or hiring for new competencies
By 2030, Medical Affairs will solidify its transition from executional to strategic, and the function will come to represent the voice of the patient within industry. We will not only disseminate evidence but also lead evidence generation activities that inform the real-world use of marketed and emerging treatments. Also in this time frame, we will solidify the role of Medical Affairs as industry’s external earpiece, gleaning insights from our interactions with the health care ecosystem that drive understanding of patient, payer, and provider needs and opinions. Throughout this evolution, the true north of Medical Affairs remains the same: to ensure that our science and technologies benefit patients.
Read and download the full paper here.
MAPS thanks the following members of the MAPS Executive Consortium for their contributions to this paper:
Visionary Working Group Members:
Catrinel Galateanu, MD Galateanu, VP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, UCB
Danny McBryan, SVP, Global Head of Medical Affairs and Pharmacovigilance, Teva Pharmaceuticals
Peter Piliero, VP, Medical Affairs, Melinta Therapeutics
William Sigmund, EVP and Chief Medical Officer, Becton Dickinson
Sandra Silvestri, MD, PhD, SVP & Global Head of Medical General Medicine, Sanofi
Additional Contributing Members of the Executive Consortium:
Monica De Abadal, SVP, Head of Medical Affairs North America, Ipsen
Riad Dirani, VP, Global Head of HEOR and Epidemiology, Teva Pharmaceuticals
Danie du Plessis, EVP Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin
Mary Alice Dwyer, Vice President, US, Synetic Life Sciences
Marija Simin Geertsen, MD, MBA, VP, US Medical Affairs, Lundbeck
Rob Kaper, VP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Otsuka
Tamas Koncz, Chief Medical Officer Inflammation and Immunology, Pfizer
Charlotte Kremer MD MBA, former EVP Head of Medical Affairs, Astellas
Deborah Ebert Long MD, SVP, Global Medical Affairs, Vertex
John B. Pracyk, MD, PhD, MBA, Chief Medical Safety Officer, Olympus Corporation
Lobna Salem, Regional Chief Medical Officer Developed Markets and Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, Viatris
Nicole Selenko-Gebauer MD MBA, Vice President, Head Global Medical Affairs, AbbVie
Kirk Shepard, Chief Medical Officer OBG, SVP & Head of Global Medical Affairs OBG, Eisai
Darryl Sleep, MD (MBBCh, FCS(SA)), SVP, Global Medical and Chief Medical Officer, Amgen
Peter Piliero describes the process of creating a consensus vision for the future of Medical Affairs