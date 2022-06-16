Announcement: Robert Barnacle joins Helix Wireless as our new Board Advisor
Helix Wireless celebrates the addition of Robert Barnacle as a new Board Advisor who will help drive the company's vision forward.MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helix Wireless is now approaching its third anniversary and is scaling quickly. With a team of telecom veterans leading the mission towards supporting businesses worldwide, helping them with their digital transformation into IoT – simplified cellular and data connectivity. The portfolio of clients ranges from multiple verticals such as airports, transportation, healthcare, supply chain, and mid to large-size manufacturing companies, focusing on providing innovative solutions beyond IoT data connectivity.
We are delighted to announce that we have appointed a strategic Board Advisor – Robert Barnacle – to help drive our company’s vision forward.
Robert will have a core focus on advising and helping our founders, John Squillace and Francis Gallic, strategize the company’s development. Robert will bring an innovative and commercial approach to the company’s future goals. His trusted experience and expertise will help as we build our growth culture and create an environment where our team can thrive together.
As a founding partner and executive advisor of Annova and 2020 EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Robert believes that Helix has the foundation to dominate the global IoT landscape. Combined with his knowledge in the IoT industry, Robert is confident that Helix Wireless can scale significantly and receive global recognition for its work as an organization that sits at the forefront of innovation.
Robert said, “I am excited to work with John and Francis on the next stage of their growth journey. They have already achieved so much in their short time as a company. My time at Helix will help deliver the next stage of growth and achieve their potential.”
Helix Wireless’s CEO and Founder John Squillace added, “Helix has always strived to exceed our clients' expectations. We're ready to adapt and shift for the future, and we want to bring on experts who can guide us through the next chapter of our journey. We're excited to welcome Robert Barnacle to the Helix Wireless family and look forward to the next chapter of Helix with his guidance and support.”
Helix Wireless’s COO and co-Founder Francis Gallic said, “Our solutions are making waves amongst many of our clients. Still, we know that the future is what is important for Helix Wireless and our people. We can't wait to see what the future holds with Robert Barnacle on our team.”
About Helix Wireless
Helix Wireless is helping to change the way the world connects. We built a wireless network for the real world that people use. Our communication technology helps millions of people and businesses get connected with anything and everywhere. A global communications company with a team of pioneers who innovate and transform the industries they enter - integrating innovative technologies into everyday life by providing efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT.
