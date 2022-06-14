NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced Friday, June 17

CONTACT:

Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461

Henry Jones: (603) 744-5470

June 14, 2022

Concord, NH – Winners of the 2022 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be announced on Friday, June 17. Be sure to tune in to radio station WNTK (99.7 FM) starting at 9:00 a.m. Listen to radio personality Peter St. James and New Hampshire Fish and Game Moose Biologist Henry Jones as they discuss the status of the Granite State’s moose population and announce the names of those drawn to participate in the 2022 moose hunt.

Lottery results will also be available online; official lists of winners and alternates will be published on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, and on the Department’s Facebook page. Please be patient: the large increase in web traffic on lottery day often causes downloading delays.

A total of 40 moose hunting permits will be issued in 2022. This is the same number of permits as were awarded in 2021. Again this year, winners will be selected through a computerized and random drawing with results officially sealed until they are shared with the public.

New Hampshire’s 2022 moose hunt runs from October 15–23. For more information about moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.