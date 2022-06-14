FM 1570, SH 66 Stop Signs

TxDOT announced that work to create a four-way stop at the intersection of FM 1570 and State Highway 66 in Hunt County will begin this month.

TxDOT will place stop signs on both east- and west-bound portions of State Highway 66 to coincide with the existing stop signs on north- and south-bound FM 1570, officials said. Advance warning signs and message boards will be placed near this intersection soon. The work to install stop signs on SH 66 at this intersection should begin later this month.

Temporary road closures may be required during placement of the intersection signs, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.