The CoBuilders App lets homeowners order house cleaning service from their mobile device
With the tap of a button, customers can now order house cleaning services directly from their phones.
Homeowners and renters have always wanted to order cleaning services directly from their phones with the touch of a button. The CoBuilders provides that solution.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An app for complete house cleaning services is now available in the United States. The CoBuilders app allows homeowners, renters, and businesses to order and track different levels of cleaning services (standard cleaning, move-out cleaning, after-party cleaning, and deep cleaning) directly from their phones. The CoBuilders app is currently available for download from app stores. The service is available only in the United States.
Homeowners and renters have always wanted to order cleaning services directly from their phones with the touch of a button. The CoBuilders provides that solution. The CoBuilders app lets customers track their cleaning service orders in real-time. Customers will be notified when the cleaner arrives at their location. Customers can relax or continue working in their home office while we give their home a brilliant touch of sparkling clean. Customers will get notifications when cleaning is in progress and when the cleaning is complete.
Customers can ask for a refund when they are not satisfied with the service provided by the cleaner. Another key feature of The CoBuilders app is safety. All cleaners on the app have passed a background check run by a reputable third-party company that runs background checks for multinational companies globally. There is no minimum order, and we show customers the total cleaning cost before making a payment. After making a payment, the system automatically assigns a cleaner to a customer's order.
Company CEO Bukola Michael Nelson described The CoBuilders as an app everyone knew they needed but could only wish they had. "The idea for this cleaning app came from my frustration with the old complicated way of finding cleaning services through search engines," Nelson stated. Many consumers have the same frustration with finding house cleaning. However, The CoBuilders is easy to use. Once installed, customers can order cleaning services right away from the convenience of their phones.
The CoBuilders app is designed with customers in mind. "We plan to keep adding more fun and comfortable user features over time," stated Nelson. Who knew house cleaning could be so simple?
