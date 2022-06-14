Welli Bins™: The First Ever Waterproof, Plant-Based Storage Bins Utilizing Carbon Negative Base Material with Sugar Cane

Plant-Based, Welli Bins Washable, Welli Bin Portable, Welli Bin

At Welli Bins Co., we're building a sustainable storage and organization brand designed for active lives and environmentally friendly people.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welli Bins is the first company dedicated to making storage sustainable and offering a full line of washable, durable and plant-based consumer products that are built to last.

Welli Bins are made with sugarcane-derived EVA in lieu of fossil fuels. Materials are strengthened with strands of cellulose folded in to create a tear-resistant structure.

Our base material is carbon-negative thanks to the consumption of CO2 by the sugarcane plants. Additionally, all leftover biomass from manufacturing is used to heat generators and supply electricity to the manufacturing facility to further reduce the carbon footprint of the process.

The little waste that is left over from the process is recycled in normal recycling streams.



Welli Bins™ Core Features:

• Plant-based Welli Foam is made from sugarcane and other plant materials, including recycled cellulose fibers from leaves and tree bark

• Variety of color options: Aqua, Light Grey, Dark Grey, and Pink

• Dimensions: 12 inches L x 12 inches W x 11 inches H

• Weight: 2.15 pounds (twice as light as rubber)

More information on Welli Foam

• Plant-based foam developed by Welli Bins Co.: renewable plant materials replace fossil fuels in the foam-making process, which greatly reduces CO2 emissions

• Soft but sturdy, Welli Foam is comfortable to handle and lightweight

• Welli Foam is tear resistant, which means the bins won't break down and end up in a landfill

• Surfaces are waterproof, making them easy to clean and disinfect

About Welli Bins™ Co.

At Welli Bins Co., we're building a sustainable storage and organization brand designed for active lives and environmentally friendly people. Welli Bins customers don't fit in a box. They are moms and dads with kids who jump in muddy puddles, single guys who love cats, musicians with too many cords in their Brooklyn studios and yoga-loving city dwellers who often work out at home. Pet toys, free weights, wet pool toys and dirty sneakers all get equal treatment in a Welli Bin. Organizing and compartmentalizing can be good for the soul and now it's good for the planet too with these environmentally friendly washable containers.

Team

Kathleen McIntyre is the founder and CEO of Welli Bins. She's a busy mom of three kids—and many pets. A former investment professional, Kathleen had the idea for Welli Bins in early 2019, when she found herself at the Container Store to buy yet another round of bins to organize her chaotic household. She was frustrated by the available choices: flimsy, planet-killing plastics, brittle straw and wobbly fabrics. Finding no substantial alternative, let alone a sustainable one, Kathleen decided to launch Welli Bins Co. to contribute a practical and planet-friendly solution to the storage and organization market.

Andrew McIntyre is the Head of Product at Welli Bins, and Kathleen's brother-in-law. A Stanford Product Design School graduate, he has been designing and engineering products for over a decade with companies like Amazon, Doppler Labs, OXO and Rolls Royce Motor Cars.

Taylor Jackson is the Head of Marketing at Welli Bins, and has experience managing Paid Media campaigns with enterprise sized retail, travel, and telecom accounts.

Together, Andrew and Kathleen have made hundreds of prototypes to develop the perfect durable yet lightweight foam that comprises Welli Bins. The McIntyre's are a tight clan and Welli Bins Co. is truly a family company!

Welli Bins™: The First Plant-Based, Washable, Durable Bin