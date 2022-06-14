FullContact to launch FullContact for Snowflake application in Snowflake Marketplace
FullContact for Snowflake to enhance identity resolution and extend media reach for joint customers
This application enables joint Snowflake customers with increased access to a robust backbone of identity solutions that empower richer, person-level marketing communication.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FullContact today announced the launch of FullContact for Snowflake, currently in private preview, an application that will build an enriched, person-level view of customer data natively in the Snowflake Data Cloud. FullContact for Snowflake is built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework, currently in private preview, which enables application developers to build applications using Snowflake core functionalities, globally distribute them on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a consumer’s Snowflake account.
— Chris Harrison, CEO, FullContact
FullContact and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, empower near real-time action on customer insights within Snowflake’s Data Cloud, helping joint customers generate more revenue, reduce wasted ad spend, and increase their market presence through incremental touchpoints and better personalization. With this application, joint customers can use virtually any volume of email, hashed email, or Mobile Ad ID and receive an average of 5+ Mobile Ad IDs and/or hashed emails per individual.
“This application enables joint Snowflake customers with increased access to a robust backbone of identity solutions that empower richer, person-level marketing communication,” said FullContact CEO Chris Harrison. "FullContact for Snowflake provides enhanced insights and missing identities to extend media reach. The native Snowflake app provides near real-time, privacy preserving collaboration that ensures governance of PII by creating a Global Data Clean Room with Snowflake."
“FullContact for Snowflake built using Snowflake’s Native Application Framework can be transformative for many businesses as they pursue innovation with privacy-conscious media optimization,” said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world’s data, partners like FullContact give our customers greater flexibility around how they achieve their business goals by unlocking the true value of their data.”
About FullContact
FullContact is the privacy-safe identity resolution company helping brands to build better relationships with their customers—while also putting people and brands in control of their information. Our patented identity graph enables accurate, secure identity resolution for more than one billion people globally. FullContact delivers the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com.
To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit
www.snowflake.com/partners/poweredbysnowflake.
