Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,880 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz, Pou Legislation to Increase Diversity on State Boards and Commissions Advances

Trenton – In an effort to increase diversity in appointments, the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senator Nellie Pou which would require the consideration of racial and gender diversity when making appointments to certain boards and commissions.

“Currently, state boards and commissions fail to reflect New Jersey’s rich diversity,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “We must ensure women and people of color are included in the composition of these highly influential decision-making bodies who have a major impact on the day to day operations of our state. Through this legislation we can help to bring more diverse perspectives and have all of New Jersey to the table, ultimately leading to better results for everyone involved.”

The bill, S-1681, would require the Governor, Senate President, Speaker or any other person appointing a member to a board, commission or task force established by law to consider gender and racial diversity in their selection.

“We should be doing everything in our power to appoint leaders and decision makers who reflect the make-up of our communities,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “This bill will further efforts to increase diversity on state boards and commissions, building upon previous legislation which created a database to allow for greater transparency around the demographics of such appointments.”

The bill would take effect immediately and apply to appointments made following enactment.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 3-0.

You just read:

Ruiz, Pou Legislation to Increase Diversity on State Boards and Commissions Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.