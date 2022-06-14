Senator Kane Announces Upper Chichester Library Awarded $2 Million from Capital Program

Chester PA − June 14, 2022– Senator John I. Kane announced that in a collaborative effort with State Representative Craig Williams’ office; the Upper Chichester Library will receive a $2 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. This grant funding will go toward the construction and planning of the new Library and Resource Center.

“This Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding is a representation of the hard work that the Upper Chichester Library Board, along with its staff and dedicated volunteers have been working toward in order to bring this new resource center to life!” said Senator Kane.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“This type of project is right up my alley; it represents real, good paying jobs and adds immense value to our community,” Senator Kane said. “The residents of Upper Chi are going to benefit from this new library and resource center every single day.”

The facility is planned to be built on Kingsman Road, one turn from Chichester Avenue, providing a walkable and drivable location for residents and visitors to use. This building will feature study rooms and children’s areas, along with multiple conference rooms, a coffee shop, outdoor patios and many more elements that the community will have access to.

Visit Upperchichesterlibrary.org to stay up to date on all fundraising initiatives.

View the photos of this historic event here!