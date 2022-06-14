Submit Release
Cowboy Draw® player hit jackpot for $1,106,658—WyoLotto® officials on the lookout

June 14, 2022

WyoLotto officials are on the lookout for the winner that purchased their Cowboy Draw jackpot winning ticket in Rock Springs at Smith’s Food & Drug Center, located at 2531 Foothill Blvd.

The winning ticket was purchased on June 11 and the winning numbers were 1, 5, 12, 19 and 21. The jackpot has now been hit 35 times since the launch of the game in March 2015, and over 5,500 winners have taken home $1,000, which is the second-tier prize.

If you believe you have the winning ticket, call WyoLotto headquarters at 307-432-9300.

