Aarna Networks Aligns with Standards-based Interoperable 5G by Joining the O-RAN Alliance
Aarna Networks signals support for O-RAN standards and collaboration to disaggregate towards the digital edge.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, which offers a zero touch management software solution for edge computing and 5G applications to enterprise customers and communications services providers, has officially joined the O-RAN Alliance, signaling strong support for O-RAN standards, and the interoperability and collaboration required to disaggregate the final frontier of networks towards the digital edge.
Aarna has been active in the O-RAN Software Community (O-RAN SC) – a collaboration between the O-RAN Alliance and Linux Foundation focused on enabling the development of open source software and modular, open, intelligent, efficient, and agile disaggregated radio access networks. Community participation has enabled Aarna to help integrate O-RAN with the Linux Foundation ONAP project and to leverage O-RAN A1 and O1 interfaces in its AMCOP O-RAN SMO SaaS offering – the first commercially available open source SMO. Current work and the future roadmap includes the O2 Interface and the Non-RT RIC.
Founded in 2018, the O-RAN Alliance has grown to 300+ members, including global telecom operators, vendors, and research and academic institutions with the aim of promoting open mobile networks. By defining the O-RAN architecture and interfaces, it’s building an open and interoperable ecosystem.
“Given Aarna’s focus on standards-based, open source 5G innovation, joining the O-RAN Alliance was an easy decision,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Aarna Networks. “We look forward to further leveraging O-RAN standards and code in our products and contributing via the O-RAN-SC to help foster open source project integration and collaboration toward a fully disaggregated, interoperable 5G future.”
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
Brandon Wick
Aarna Networks, Inc.
+1 917-282-0960
email us here