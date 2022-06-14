SHADDOCK HOMES ANNOUNCES MAJOR DEVELOPMENT COMING TO DEVONSHIRE IN FORNEY, TX.
Plano homebuilder bringing 155 homes to fast-growing DFW city
We were thrilled to learn of an opportunity to buy and develop land within Devonshire. It’s a perfect fit for our style of homes and approach to building in locations that are ideal for homebuyers”PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaddock Homes has been creating communities of new homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for 55 years. The family-owned building business continues its commitment to residential development with plans for developing an enclave within the master-planned community of Devonshire in Forney, TX.
— Peter Shaddock
Devonshire offers a small-town lifestyle within the larger space of Forney, ranked one of the fastest growing and most desirable residential locations in and around Dallas County. Devonshire is located off Highway 80 at FM 548, just 25 minutes from Downtown Dallas. The community is close to Lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas Love Field, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and Forney’s wide array of shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation offerings. Right at home, The Club at Devonshire serves as the hub of the community. The clubhouse and amenity center give residents a place to relax, socialize, and play. The outdoor pool, event lawn, grilling area, volleyball and basketball courts, and shaded pavilions accent the staycation lifestyle. Hiking and biking trails and ponds add to the serenity of the community.
Shaddock Homes acquired a section of Devonshire in a private area but within walking distance of The Club at Devonshire. They plan to develop 155 single-family homes on 50- to 60-foot-wide lots. They will also incorporate multiple parks and green belts throughout its phase at Devonshire, in addition to the master-planned amenities that currently exist.
“We want to maintain the natural beauty of the area and provide outdoor spaces to relax and recharge,” says Peter Shaddock, Co-owner and Vice President of Shaddock Homes, who describes Devonshire as “the gold-standard for master-planned communities east of Downtown Dallas”.
Shaddock adds that Forney’s consistent growth, in both volume and quality of the housing market over the last decade, appealed to the Shaddock family. Coupled with the opportunity to develop and build in the best master-planned community, the 40 acres available in Devonshire presented an exciting and logical addition to the company’s award-winning portfolio of homes and communities.
“We were thrilled to learn of an opportunity to buy and develop land within Devonshire. It’s a perfect fit for our style of homes and approach to building in locations that are ideal for homebuyers,” says Shaddock, the second generation of Shaddocks to run the Plano-based residential homebuilding business. Shaddock and his sister, Beth Shaddock, continue the legacy established by their father, Peter H. Shaddock Sr., in 1967.
The Shaddock family also recognized the value of building homes in Forney, where families could benefit from the highly acclaimed Forney ISD schools, including the new Griffin Elementary School that recently opened on-site at Devonshire. In addition, the area will see the emergence of upcoming shopping districts in this thriving DFW suburb.
New homes in the Shaddock Homes’ enclave at Devonshire are priced from the $400,000s. For more information about Devonshire contact info@shaddockhomes.com.
About Shaddock Homes
Shaddock Homes, a local and family-owned business for more than half a century. Founded by Peter H. Shaddock Sr. in 1967, the company has grown to become an award-winning builder in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Since 2008, Shaddock Homes has been recognized annually as one of the “Best Builders in Dallas” by D Magazine. From architecture and interior design to “Best Places to Work For”, Shaddock Homes has consistently earned praise and accolades. But any member of the Shaddock family or its team will add that the greatest recognition comes from their happy homeowners. Learn more about Shaddock Homes at www.shaddockhomes.com.
Danna Wolf
Shaddock Homes
email us here