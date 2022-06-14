Global Atrial Fibrillation Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% During 2022-2028 | Precision Business Insights
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the detection of atrial fibrillation is predicted to provide industry participants with lucrative growth prospects.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atrial Fibrillation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7.2% during the forecast period. Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is a heart condition in which the heart rate is erratic and rapid, increasing the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other heart-related issues. The top (atrial) chambers of the heart beat erratically and out of sync with the lower (ventricle) chambers, resulting in heart palpitations, breathlessness, and weariness. It can also cause blood clots, which can cause blood flow to other parts to be disrupted. Paroxysmal, persistent, long-term persistent, and permanent AFib are the four basic forms of AFib that can be treated with drugs and other procedures to modify the heart's electrical impulses.
The Atrial Fibrillation Market - Growth Factors
The availability of superior healthcare infrastructure and the increased acceptance rate of modern technologies would be the primary factors propelling the atrial fibrillation devices market expansion. Furthermore, the growing older population in the North American region would help to expand the market. Furthermore, in industrialized regions, the availability of advantageous reimbursement circumstances should emerge to be a rising rendering element. The rising frequency of cardiovascular disorders in developing regions, owing to an increase in sedentary lifestyles and binge eating habits, will drive acceptance rates in both developed and developing countries.
The Atrial Fibrillation Market – Segmentation
The atrial fibrillation market is fragmented based on product, type, and end-user. Based on product, the global atrial fibrillation market is segregated into pharmacological drugs, surgical devices, and non-surgical devices. Based on type, the atrial fibrillation market is divided into paroxysmal, and others. The atrial fibrillation market has also been classified based on the end-user which is further divided into electrophysiology labs, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers.
The Atrial Fibrillation Market Trend:
• In the Asia-Pacific area, the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses is rising.
• Rheumatic heart disease is becoming more common in the Middle East and Africa.
• North America has a high rate of advanced technology adoption and a sophisticated healthcare system.
The restraining factor of the Atrial Fibrillation Market:
• In undeveloped and developing countries, there is a lack of awareness about advanced medical technologies.
The Atrial Fibrillation Market –Regional Analysis
North America leads the atrial fibrillation market, owing to rising healthcare expenditures and the proliferation of improved infrastructure, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast timeframe of 2020 to 2027, owing to a growing geriatric population and growing disposable income.
