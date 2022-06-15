EvoCharge and Keystone Automotive Operations Announce Distribution Partnership for Electric Vehicle Chargers
Keystone Automotive offers EvoCharge electric vehicle charging solutions throughout the US and Canada
As a rapidly expanding automotive category, we’re seeing an increased demand from our customers for products that address the EV ownership experience.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvoCharge®, an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Keystone Automotive Operations, Inc. to provide Level 2 residential and commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment.
Keystone Automotive business customers can view EvoCharge offerings and order online at eKeystone.com or using the eKeystone mobile app. The ecommerce site features a comprehensive digital catalog of specialty aftermarket accessories, offers 24/7 access, fast and easy online ordering, real-time multi-warehouse inventory, acquisition cost, marketing support, and more.
“As a rapidly expanding automotive category, we’re seeing an increased demand from our customers for products that address the EV ownership experience,” said Dan Guyer, Category Manager at Keystone Automotive. “As a leader in electric vehicle charging station solutions, we are excited to now include EvoCharge among our product offerings to serve this important market.”
"EvoCharge produces the most advanced, modern, compact design and highest rated charging solutions,” said Manish Virmani, vice president of sales and marketing for EvoCharge. “With consumers increasingly looking to reputed automotive dealers for charging solutions, we want to ensure that the same excellence is extended to their buying experience. Our partnership with Keystone Automotive is a big step in that direction.”
ABOUT KEYSTONE AUTOMOTIVE OPERATIONS
Keystone Automotive Operations is the leading distributor and marketer of automotive aftermarket products and services, uniquely positioned to offer customers and suppliers substantial scale, the most comprehensive inventory selection in the industry, high levels of customer service, and innovative marketing support. Keystone is committed to expanding its offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of its customer base, providing them everything they need, when they need it.
ABOUT EVOCHARGE
EvoCharge, founded in 2009, represents one of North America’s original vehicle electrification providers and pioneer of home and commercial charging solutions. As an industry leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) and cable management solutions, EvoCharge provides the most reliable, safe, and cost-effective charging stations and the industry leading EvoReel® cable management system for single family, multi-family, workplace, and other commercial spaces. EvoCharge products are fully compatible with all EV and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) sold throughout the United States and Canada. EvoCharge is a brand of Phillips and Temro Industries®, a trusted partner to major global OEMs and aftermarket provider of engineered systems for automotive, trucking and off-road vehicles for over 100 years. Learn more about EvoCharge at evocharge.com.
Ashley Tarr
EvoCharge
