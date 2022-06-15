Millions of Prospects are Just a Click Away...infofree.com
Reach prospects faster with new click-to-call and click-to-email feature.OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- infofree.com, the leading provider of unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists,
person search and CRM, today added a new click-to-call and click-to-email feature to it’s industry favorite lead generation tool.
The new feature lets users find a prospect or prospects then with just one click they can call or email them.
“Our top priority is to make our databases the most accurate and robust in the industry,” said John
Copenhaver, President, at infofree.com. “With the new click-to-call and click-to-email feature it makes it easy for users to connect quickly to a prospect in real time and get instant results.”
For a FREE TRIAL go to: www.infofree.com
About infofree.com
infofree.com is the leader in data quality. With the use of Yellow Pages, Websites, & Telephone Verification we can offer the most accurate Business Database in the industry. Our quality is top notch. Infofree has the only triple-verified business database among data compilers. Our database has the lowest disconnect rates and a quicker update process. We have 95% accuracy on over 15 million business records and is updated monthly. infofree also offers a consumer database of over 270 million and hundreds of other databases to choose from. Infofree is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system that helps businesses grow their sales. With Infofree’s system, you get unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM.
For more information, visit www.infofree.com or call 877.448.0101
John Copenhaver
infofree.com
+1 877-448-0101
email us here