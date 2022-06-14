Immediate Past Chair, Board Director of the Painting Contractors Association Joins Finish Robotics as an Advisor
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finish Robotics, a company bringing automation to the construction site for surface preparation and coatings, is excited to welcome Gina Koert as an industry advisor. Gina’s optimistic and tech-forward view of the profession makes her an invaluable advisor to the company’s ambitious vision for the industry.
The Finishbot Autonomous Coating System uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate the application of coatings for commercial buildings. This revolutionary technology allows professional contractors to complete jobs up to 75 percent faster, signifying a momentous productivity boost for the industry.
Finish Robotics is dedicated to advancing the adoption of technology in the construction industry with the aim of increasing human productivity and improving the health and safety of workers. The company accomplishments this by a disciplined product development approach grounded in deep empathy for tedious jobs commercial painters need to perform.
“I am excited about robotics in the construction industry. The advantages AI technology in painting present are huge from increasing productivity, lower costs with precise detail and an alternative to the workforce that seems to be shrinking. I think the future will be using robots for specific prep or finish tasks, not painting jobs entirely, but will allow companies to be more cost efficient.” -Gina Koert.
Gina is currently the President of Shamrock Painting, Inc., a commercial and light industrial painting contractor located in Denver, CO. Shamrock Painting, Inc is one of the largest commercial painting contractors in Colorado. Gina has shown her dedication and commitment to advancing the industry through her leadership and service in the Paintings Contractors Associations (PCA) as board member and board chair.
About Finish Robotics
Finish Robotics was started in 2021 by Ricky Houghton and Robb Myer with a vision to bring factory automation and productivity to the construction site. Finish Robotics is a interdisciplinary team of engineers, computer scientists, designers, and operators obsessed with building stuff that works at scale.
Finish Robotics is a venture-backed company funded by Carnegie Mellon University, Tango.vc, 99 Tartans, Innovations works, and others.
About SPI, Inc.
SPI is an award-winning MWBE | SBE | DBE company started in 1991. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado as a subcontractor, Shamrock has a long history in the painting industry. SPI serves a wide array of high-profile clientele in most every construction & maintenance sector of painting & wall covering. We have extensive experience in: Cost Estimating, forecasting & Budgeting, Project Management, scheduling & certification for USGBC LEED projects.
For more information about Finish Robotics, Inc., call 412-525-7054 or visit www.finishbot.com.
###
Colleen Fallert
The Finishbot Autonomous Coating System uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automate the application of coatings for commercial buildings. This revolutionary technology allows professional contractors to complete jobs up to 75 percent faster, signifying a momentous productivity boost for the industry.
Finish Robotics is dedicated to advancing the adoption of technology in the construction industry with the aim of increasing human productivity and improving the health and safety of workers. The company accomplishments this by a disciplined product development approach grounded in deep empathy for tedious jobs commercial painters need to perform.
“I am excited about robotics in the construction industry. The advantages AI technology in painting present are huge from increasing productivity, lower costs with precise detail and an alternative to the workforce that seems to be shrinking. I think the future will be using robots for specific prep or finish tasks, not painting jobs entirely, but will allow companies to be more cost efficient.” -Gina Koert.
Gina is currently the President of Shamrock Painting, Inc., a commercial and light industrial painting contractor located in Denver, CO. Shamrock Painting, Inc is one of the largest commercial painting contractors in Colorado. Gina has shown her dedication and commitment to advancing the industry through her leadership and service in the Paintings Contractors Associations (PCA) as board member and board chair.
About Finish Robotics
Finish Robotics was started in 2021 by Ricky Houghton and Robb Myer with a vision to bring factory automation and productivity to the construction site. Finish Robotics is a interdisciplinary team of engineers, computer scientists, designers, and operators obsessed with building stuff that works at scale.
Finish Robotics is a venture-backed company funded by Carnegie Mellon University, Tango.vc, 99 Tartans, Innovations works, and others.
About SPI, Inc.
SPI is an award-winning MWBE | SBE | DBE company started in 1991. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado as a subcontractor, Shamrock has a long history in the painting industry. SPI serves a wide array of high-profile clientele in most every construction & maintenance sector of painting & wall covering. We have extensive experience in: Cost Estimating, forecasting & Budgeting, Project Management, scheduling & certification for USGBC LEED projects.
For more information about Finish Robotics, Inc., call 412-525-7054 or visit www.finishbot.com.
###
Colleen Fallert
Finish Robotics
+1 (412) 525-7054
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other