Tiny EX-certified sensors help COSL save millions through condition-based monitoring

Disruptive Technologies humidity sensor on a rig

COSL, one of the most innovative production rig companies in Europe, spends a lot of resources testing new technologies.

Sensors must be rugged and easy to install

Any technology that is installed must be both robust and durable.

Tiny ex-certificed sensors that can be placed everywhere

monitoring and reporting of humidity and temperature levels inside the electrical components, like junction boxes and floodlights

COSL already see the benefits

They expect to save thousands of hours on maintenance using the sensors, equating to millions of dollars in savings

Robust, reliable and affordable

The worlds smallest wireless sensor

A semi-submersible drilling rig equipped with tiny IoT sensors significantly reduced the number of inspections and maintenance with their first use case.

Capturing and retaining critical data from hazardous areas is a paradigm shift for the industry. Our clients now enjoy safer and more efficient operations, a true revolution in hazardous space.”
— Jan Holm, CEO at Ex-tech Group
OSLO, NORWAY, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, together with Norwegian partner Ex-Tech Group, have deployed an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor solution that is delivering significant cost and maintenance savings for COSL, one of the most innovative oil production rig companies in Europe.

On any production rig, there are thousands of electrical (and non-electrical) components, all of which must be suitable for use in explosive atmospheres. All these components need regular inspection and maintenance to ensure their integrity is preserved. Any significant reduction in performance due to faults can cause downtime and stop production, an extremely costly problem for the operator.

In April this year, The COSL Innovator was equipped with sensors whilst undergoing regular maintenance near Bergen, Norway. Ex-tech Group and COSL installed 400 sensors to remotely monitor temperature and humidity in the production rigs. For this first phase of the project, humidity sensors were installed in the junction boxes and floodlights that were physically the hardest to reach.

The data from these sensors is integrated into the Inspectio system, which COSL uses for all inspections and operations. Notifications are sent to the onshore operators who then plan and optimize their schedules.

The benefits are clear and can be split into two main areas:
*Productivity, efficient operations, and cost savings:
-Minimizing the risk of downtime whilst maximizing production
-Reducing the number of people on board, saving costs, and reducing risk
-Reducing the number of manual inspections and maintenance

*Sustainability:
-Reducing the use of helicopters for transporting certified personnel for inspections
-Prolonging the lifespan of the equipment

The project is in its initial stages, and COSL is already seeing an improvement in its processes and more efficient maintenance, which they predict will save them millions. They have high expectations for its Return On Investment, as they can already see the resources the sensor-based system is replacing. For this phase alone, they expect to save thousands of hours on maintenance, equating to millions of dollars in savings. In addition, the use of the sensors reduces the risk of downtime in production and the need for people on board.

“It is a revolutionary technology, as the footprint of the sensor is so small, and the battery life is long, and this makes it very attractive to us,” says Torfinn Kalstø, ICT & OT Manager at COSL Drilling EuropeCOSL expects to install many more sensors during the next scheduled inspection. The COSL Innovator is now in the North Sea, undertaking a job close to England.

“Capturing and retaining critical data from hazardous areas is a paradigm shift for the industry. Our proven expertise leverages data from Disruptive Technologies sensors to access complex, costly, and risky areas and provide exact status from all relevant ignition sources. Our clients can now enjoy safer and more efficient operations, a true revolution in the hazardous area space.”- Jan Holm, CEO at Ex-tech Group

“Ex-Tech and COSL see a lot of use cases for the sensors, both on the production rigs and in the industry in general. They have started with the “easy” projects for testing and the potential cost savings are high. It is exciting to see our sensor solution being used in industries outside of our core focus, and that is why we rely on partners who are the best in class to manage these channels. Working with Ex-Tech is a perfect example of how a partnership should be and to show how we can have a positive impact on a wider scale.”
-Bengt Lundberg, CEO, Disruptive Technologies

About Disruptive Technologies: Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. With a growing team of 40 and more than 100,000 DT sensors installed globally, DT’s data is enabling more efficient and affordable facilities management, while making buildings safe, smart, and sustainable.
Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com.

About Ex-Tech: Ex-tech is the Explosion Protection and Ex Compliance expert and innovator. Their complete Ex solutions safeguard people, environment and equipment both offshore and onshore. Ex-tech use their expertise, experience and being an innovator to combine digitalization with Ex systems to create market-leading solutions for reducing Opex and unwanted incidents.

Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensors and IOT Infrastructure

You just read:

Tiny EX-certified sensors help COSL save millions through condition-based monitoring

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pippa Boothman
Disruptive Technologies
+47 405 50 789
Company/Organization
Disruptive Technologies
Strandveien 17
Lysaker, 1366
Norway
+47 405 50 789
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest industrial-grade wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a better world by connecting people, processes, and technology, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome, and limited. It also came with new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of tiny, easy-to-use, powerful sensors to make the possibilities of a smarter world accessible for everyone. We also made data encryption a core priority. Our IoT sensors and infrastructure simplify data collection and provide all the data points needed for actionable insights and a proactive approach to facilities management. Together with our partners, we are collecting millions of data points from buildings, assets, and indoor spaces, and saving thousands of dollars every single day. From environmental monitoring to property damage protection, we're connecting people and information to deliver data points for safe, smart, and sustainable buildings in minutes. #Connectedchange

Learn more about Disruptive Technologies

More From This Author
Tiny EX-certified sensors help COSL save millions through condition-based monitoring
Warehouse Saves 911 Kg of CO2 Per Year With Only 10 Sensors
Norwegian Technology Company, Disruptive Technologies, Wins Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Award
View All Stories From This Author