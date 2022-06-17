AceVolt upgrades to advanced LiFePO4 battery-powered power station to foray into a new era of LFP battery
Thanks to our shift to the LiFePO4 battery zone, we can assure a more durable and safer portable power station for the campers.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lithium battery world is witnessing a paradigm shift lately, transitioning from the age of pure Lithium batteries to the new era of Lithium Polymer batteries, and for all the great reasons. Nevada-based outdoor camping gear brand, AceVolt has been a pioneer in embracing the latest development by upgrading itself to adopting the state-of-the-art LiFePO4 battery for its next-gen portable power station for camping, Campower.
Although the Li-ion battery has long been a staple for power for most electronic devices, the world is quickly becoming aware of its alarming disadvantages. The Li-ion battery evokes serious safety concerns. The battery is characterized by a high density of energy which makes the battery unstable. The battery suffers from a lack of high-temperature resistance capacity leading to explosions and fire accidents in higher temperatures. Besides, Li-ion batteries are not safe for the environment. It is composed of a toxic blend of lithium and cobalt dioxide that is hazardous to the environment and can cause severe allergic reactions.
On the other hand, the advanced LFP battery has a higher temperature resistance capacity and can assure a stable and safe performance in high-temperature conditions. In other words, it relieves the users of the risks of explosions or fire accidents which might be a common scenario with Li-ion batteries due to overheating. Besides, unlike the conventional toxic Li-ion battery, the Lithium Polymer battery is made of non-toxic materials and hence safe for the environment.
In an exclusive interview, the Chief Product Officer of AceVolt shared that they are excited to step into the new era of Lithium Iron Phosphate with their Campower portable power stations.
“We are thrilled to foray into the new age of LiFePO4 with our advanced camping portable power station, Campower. We have adopted the LiFePO4 battery, the newest polymer battery material in the market today, and hence assures a more advanced performance for our Campower compared to traditional Li-ion battery-powered stations”, stated the Chief Product Officer of AceVolt.
The LiFePO4 battery, aka Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, uses LiFePO as its cathode material and graphitic carbon for the electrode. The LiFePO4 battery comes with a bunch of significant advantages.
- Made of non-toxic materials and hence safe for the environment
- Great temperature resistance capacity
- Long-term stability
- Reduces risks of fire mishaps and explosions that might occur due to overheating
- Lightweight
- Low cost
The LiFePO4 battery ensures a long product life for the AceVolt Campower 700 portable power station. The advanced battery boasts a much higher volume of charge cycles (2,500+) than conventional Li-ion batteries (500).
“Thanks to our shift to the LiFePO4 battery zone, we can assure a more durable and safer solar-powered station for the campers.”
