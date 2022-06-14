DHEC Recognizes Importance of Brain Health During Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 14, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The month of June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging South Carolinians to make brain health a priority. The Alzheimer’s Association first began recognizing the month in 2014.

More than 90,000 residents in South Carolina experience Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. DHEC’s oversight of nursing homes and assisted living facilities includes support and protection for many of these residents, along with the agency’s partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, American Heart Association, and Eat Smart, Move More, SC, among others.

While the importance of brain health is well known, there is still a great deal scientists and doctors don’t know about the brain. Fortunately, research is advancing, and evidence shows that heart health directly impacts brain health, and that people can reduce their chances of decreased brain function by adopting key heart-healthy and brain-healthy lifestyle habits.

“There is increased scientific evidence that healthy behaviors, which have been shown to prevent cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, may also reduce risk for cognitive decline and dementia,” said Eboni Whitehurst, the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) Program Manager. “DHEC’s “Take Brain Health to Heart” campaign was developed to educate the public on this evidence and has numerous suggestions, ideas, and resources to keep your brain and heart healthy and active.”

DHEC’s page on the various types of brain conditions provides greater detail on these conditions including the signs residents need to watch for. The conditions include mild cognitive impairment (MCI), dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. In general, each of these conditions can include loss of memory and largely involve, but are not limited to, residents who are 65 or older.

Here are some steps to take will help support a healthy brain:

Fuel up Right and Break a Sweat! Participate in physical activity that raises your heart rate and increases your blood flow. Studies have found that physical activity reduces risk of cognitive decline.

Participate in physical activity that raises your heart rate and increases your blood flow. Studies have found that physical activity reduces risk of cognitive decline. Butt out. Quit Smoking! Smoking increases your risk of cognitive decline. Quitting smoking can reduce risk to levels similar to those who have not smoked.

Smoking increases your risk of cognitive decline. Quitting smoking can reduce risk to levels similar to those who have not smoked. Follow Your Heart! Risk factors for heart disease and stroke such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes can negatively impact your cognitive health.

Risk factors for heart disease and stroke such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes can negatively impact your cognitive health. Protect Your Noggin! Use seat belts or child restraint systems designed for the age of your child. Wear a helmet when playing contact sports or riding a bike or motorcycle. This is great advice for adults too!

Visit DHEC’s page on Alzheimer’s awareness and other ways to promote brain health.

BOLD Grant

DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention (DISAP) received funds through a two-year CDC cooperative agreement, as part of the Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act. Through the BOLD grant, DISAP will work with the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) Resource Coordination Center Advisory Council to implement a statewide strategic plan and build upon the “Take Brain Health to Heart” educational campaign.

###

