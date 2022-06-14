Cedric KOUKJIAN monumental sculpture “Liaison Hyperion” exhibited in Geneva, is the ultimate symbol of harmonious unity

“Liaison Hyperion” - Cedric KOUKJIAN – 2022 – Geneva Switzerland

Cedric KOUKJIAN pushes the limits of his craft and offering a continuous study in the meaning of the bond. His work “Liaison Hyperion” is viewable by the public

COLOGNY, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measuring an impressive 3m, the sculpture made of stainless steel took 8 months of work to come to fruition. Entirely hand hammered and mirror polished the piece stands proudly reflecting the nature around it.Depicting a chain made of 3 links, Cedric KOUKJIAN stays true to his sculptural style. The metaphor put forward is one of unity where each link is independently free while being part of a greater whole. Building on the fable of the Greek philosopher Aesop who taught us that “unity makes strength, fight wastes.” The designer offers a contemporary take on this saying by studying unity through his sculptural work represented by the chain.Cedric KOUKJIAN does it again with this new monumental sculpture by pushing the limits of his craft and offering a continuous study in the meaning of the bond. His work “Liaison Hyperion” is exhibited and viewable by the public in Cologny, Switzerland.About SINCE StudioSINCE Studio is a father-son design studio comprised of Pierre KOUKJIAN and Cedric KOUKJIAN and their team of craftsmen, based in Geneva, Switzerland. Both designers are known for constantly pushing the boundaries to explore new shapes and mediums. The studio’s focus is on postmodern industrial sculptures and design. www.sincefineart.com Contact: Cedric KoukjianTel: +41 (0) 79 790 53 03Email: info@sincefineart.comInstagram: @cedric_koukjianCedric KOUKJIAN new monumental sculpture “Liaison Hyperion” exhibited in Geneva, Switzerland is the ultimate symbol of harmonious unity.----------------------------------------FRENCH----------------------------------------La nouvelle œuvre monumentale de Cedric KOUKJIAN “Liaison Hyperion” exposé à Genève, est l’ultime symbole de l’union harmonieuse.Mesurant 3m de haut la sculpture en acier inoxydable à pris 8 mois de travail pour se concrétiser. Entièrement martelé à la main avec une finition de polie miroir, la pièce joue avec les reflets de la nature qui l’entoure.Représentant une chaine composé de 3 maillons, Cedric KOUKJIAN reste fidèle à son thème sculptural. La métaphore de l’unité est mise en avant, chaque maillon est indépendamment libre pour construire un ensemble plus vaste que la somme de ses parties. S’appuyant sur la fable du philosophe grec Esope qui nous enseigne que « Autant l'union fait la force, autant la discorde expose à une prompte défaite ». Le designer construit sur la base de ce dicton en offrant une étude sculptural contemporaine à travers le symbole de la chaine.A travers cette nouvelle sculpture monumental, Cedric KOUKJIAN continue à prouver que les limites de son métier peuvent être poussé et continue à rechercher le sens derrière le concept du lien. « Liaison Hyperion » est exposé à Cologny, en Suisse.À propos de SINCE StudioSINCE Studio est un studio de design père-fils composé de Pierre KOUKJIAN et Cédric KOUKJIAN suivi par leur équipe d'artisans, basés à Genève, en Suisse. Les deux designers sont connus pour repousser constamment les limites d’exploration de nouvelles formes et matériaux. Le studio se concentre sur les sculptures et le design industriels postmodernes. www.sincefineart.com Contact: Cedric KoukjianTel: +41 (0) 79 790 53 03Email: info@sincefineart.comInstagram: @cedric_koukjian###

Different techniques used to sculpt