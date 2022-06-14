PSOhub earns coveted spot on the MT/Sprout Saas100
For the first time, PSOhub earns a coveted spot on the annual MT/Sprout SaaS100 list of outstanding software providers.
PSOhub is a more collaborative environment than the typical PSA tool in that it offers all-in-one project management”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MT/Sprout has officially released their annual SaaS100 list featuring the best performing organizations in the Netherlands. For the first time, PSOhub earns a coveted spot on the list of outstanding software providers. Launched in 2020, PSOhub provides PSA (Professional Services Automation) software with All-in-One Project Management at the heart of its functionality. PSOhub users hail from over 40 countries around the world and include digital marketing agencies, architects, accounting firms, and more.
The anticipated MT/Sprout SaaS100 represents the highest performing SaaS companies in the Netherlands (with a turnover of up to 50 million euros). In the 2022 listings for the SaaS100, PSOhub comes in at #91 among a pool of other top performers. PSOhub won its spot according to MT/Sprout’s ranking methodology, which includes measurable factors of revenue growth (MRR), efficiency, churn, international expansion, and more.
Software as a Service (SaaS) is a software model that provides subscription-based services to customers. Since the COVID lockdowns of 2020, the global SaaS market has continued to grow, as more teams have converted to asynchronous work environments. PSOhub launched version 1 during the first major COVID lockdown in 2020 and has since been growing to address the needs of project managers across the globe. Their SaaS platform now natively supports the major CRMs– HubSpot, Salesforce, Dynamics 365– and PSOhub’s powerful functionality makes things like invoicing and time tracking a breeze for professional services that often get bogged down with this kind of menial admin.
PSOhub’s rapid growth in just a couple of years has inspired the company's brains to hone their platform even further, giving users the best value and the ultimate visibility. In fact, user feedback has played a big part in the fixes and features initiated by PSOhub in 2021 and 2022.
Finally, a major reason PSOhub ranks in the SaaS100 is its ability to merge PSA with project management, something bigger-name competitors cannot offer, especially not for the price. The result of the marriage of these two worlds– PSA and project management– is a more intelligent, more affordable solution to manage projects:
“PSOhub is an integrated solution, so you can compare the financial status of your project with the actual tasks that are completed, not completed, etc. PSOhub is a more collaborative environment than the typical PSA tool in that it offers all-in-one project management”. - Martijn van der Hoeden, Founder
Over PSOhub
PSOhub is on a mission to be the global leader in thoughtful, self-driving professional services automation. With 30+ years experience building PSA Software, PSOhub is dedicated to creating solutions that empower small businesses to achieve their ambitions by working smarter.
