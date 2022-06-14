Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Acute Myeloid Leukemia Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the acute myeloid leukemia market share is expected to grow to $1.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. The increase in the older population base and growing unmet healthcare needs is expected to propel the acute myeloid leukemia market growth over the coming years.

The acute myeloid leukemia market consists of the sales of acute myeloid leukemia treatments services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow in which a bone marrow cell changes in its genetic material or DNA. It has various adverse health effects as it affects a group of blood cells called the myeloid cells and is most common in adults age 65 and older. General signs and symptoms of the early stages of acute myelogenous leukemia include bone pain, frequent infections, pale skin, unusual bleeding like nosebleeds, and bleeding from the gums.

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Trends

Growing investments in R&D using the pharmaceutical groups are a key trend shaping the acute myeloid leukemia market outlook. R&D is used to develop new and improved products and services to fulfill the needs of drug development. For instance, the Poland based biopharmaceutical company, Ryvu partnered with Italian pharmaceutical company, Menarini and completed the Phase I part of the Phase I/II trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and presented the first-ever data with an in-house developed asset.

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Segments

The global acute myeloid leukemia market is segmented:

By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Stem Cell Transplant, Targeted Therapy

By Chemotherapy: Cytarabine, Anthracycline Drugs, Alkylating Agents, Anti-Metabolites, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Hormonal Therapy

By Regimen: DC Regimen, AVD Regimen, VCD Regimen

By End-User: Hospital, Retails Drug Stores, Ambulatory Care Centers, Clinics

By Geography: The global acute myeloid leukemia market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis (Genzyme Corporation), Bristol Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, and Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

