SafePaaS announces Access Governance for Database, Operating Systems, and Cloud Infrastructure at Ascend Conference

SafePaaS announces Access Governance for Database, Operating Systems, and Cloud Infrastructure at Ascend, the annual Oracle User ConferenceDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, June 13, 2022, SafePaaS, the leading provider of Enterprise Access Governance and a sponsor of the Oracle User Conference, announces enhancements to its Policy-Based Access Controls (PBAC) management SaaS applications that can now detect and prevent security risk in Databases, Operating Systems, and Cloud Infrastructure. The enhanced access governance solution extends access policy management SaaS applications that already protect hundreds of Oracle E-Business Suite, Cloud ERP, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and NetSuite customers against Segregation of Duties and Privileged Access risks, to control risks below the ERP application layer.
Today, organizations are overwhelmed by the unprecedented pace and scale of advanced cyber attacks. As ransomware and data breach attacks have risen considerably, companies are facing reputational risks and loss of customer confidence. In addition, there are an increasing number of regulations and penalties for data breaches that organizations must deal with, such as those in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—some of which are extremely costly. Effective Database security is key for remaining compliant, protecting organizations’ reputations, and keeping customers’ confidence.
SafePaaS allows you to take a zero-trust approach to database security. SafePaaS advanced access controls can continuously monitor and certify database and server identities saving hours of manual work and costs. The latest solution delivers innovative capabilities such as secure API services, Workflows, and Data Encryption for on-premise and cloud infrastructure. This solution enables Oracle customers to deploy Privileged Access Management (PAM) controls to prevent identity life cycle management risk based on access policies that protect elevated levels of privileges in Database accounts, and credentials.
SafePaaS Senior DBA Manager Sebastian Francioli says, “Our customers are monitoring 5.7 million ERP users and we have detected and prevented over 400 million policy violations - making SafePaaS the largest platform in the cloud to protect enterprise access risks in Oracle EBS, Cloud ERP, PeopleSoft, JDE and NetSuite. He added, “The enhancements to our Access Governance software now allows DBAs to regain control of Oracle Databases and safeguard IT infrastructure against cyber threats.”
Oracle DBAs and IT Security Managers can subscribe to SafePaaS Access Governance for Databases, Operating Systems, and Cloud Infrastructure services to immediately mitigate data breach risks and ransomware threats. Once the policy-based access controls are deployed, Oracle customers gain rapid returns on investment by accelerated threat detection, data protection, policy enforcement, and cyber threat mitigation.
SafePaaS is a SOC-certified cloud platform for enterprise risk management solutions, recognized by leading IT analysts and recommended by major audit firms. SafePaaS delivers a single source of truth for all Audit, Risk, and Compliance needs. It is the single most utilized policy-based access control platform for detecting and controlling risk in enterprise applications with over 5.7 million ERP users on a single most reliable, secure, scalable platform. The platform offers control applications, API services, and content to detect, remediate, mitigate and prevent risks to the digital enterprise. Application suites on SafePaaS include AccessPaaS™ for audit-ready reporting, access request management, privileged access monitoring, automated fulfillment, identity analytics, and workflow orchestration; MonitorPaaS™for Configuration controls, Master Data tracking, and Transaction monitoring in ERP systems; ProcessPaaS™ to embed preventive controls in business processes; and, ARCPaaS™ to automate Audit, Risks, and Compliance Management.
