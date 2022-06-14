Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of 2031

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global butyric acid derivatives market. In terms of revenue, the global butyric acid derivatives market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in its report on the global butyric acid derivatives market.

The global butyric acid derivatives market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in usage of butyric acid derivatives in animal feed, which is used for swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others. Rise in global demand for nutritious animal feed has led to significant growth in usage of butyric acid derivatives as additives. Increase in production and demand for various animal feed is expected to be the primary driver for the expansion of the butyric acid derivatives market.

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Dynamics

Butyric acid derivatives are primarily used in the production of animal feed. The global demand for nutritious animal feed has been increasing at a significant pace. This is boosting the production of butyric acid derivatives in several countries. Thus, increase in production of animal feed containing butyric acid derivatives is propelling the global butyric acid derivatives market.

Butyric acid derivatives, such as butyric acid salts and esters, are used as feed additives in the poultry industry. Chicken is the second-most consumed meat type across the world. Thus, poultry is a prominent segment of the butyric acid derivatives market. Average consumption of butyrate salts for poultry across the globe ranged from 0.3 to 0.45 kg/ton of the feed in 2020.

Pigs or swine are primary consumers of butyric acid derivatives in the animal feed application. Studies have shown extraordinary benefits of butyric acid for the health of pigs across all the stages of their life. The usage of butyric acid derivatives, such as sodium and calcium butyrate, results in substantial increase in animal weight, thus raising the yield of pork meat. The recommended dosage of butyric acid salts/butyrate is about 1 to 1.25 kg/ton of the feed.

Feeding has a direct impact on the growth rate, production capacity, and health status of the animal. It has a direct impact on the growth rate and health status of the animal as well as on the animal’s product quality. Thus, demand for animal feed with additives has considerably increased since the last few years. This is augmenting the demand for butyric acid derivatives.

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific dominates the global butyric acid derivatives market. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 8.0% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for tributyrin as an additive in animal feed is driving the butyric acid derivatives market in Asia Pacific. China is a key country of the butyric acid derivatives market in Asia Pacific. It held major share of the butyric acid derivatives market in Asia Pacific in 2020. The country is estimated to maintain its dominant position in the region during the forecast period.

Europe is also a key region of the global butyric acid derivatives market. Rest of Europe led the butyric acid derivatives market in Europe in 2020. The presence of a large number of animal feed manufacturers is driving the demand for butyric acid derivatives in Rest of Europe.

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Key Players

The global butyric acid derivatives market is consolidated with the presence of key players. Prominent players operating in the global butyric acid derivatives market include Perstorp Holding AB, Nutreco, DSM, The Eastman Chemical Company, OQ Chemicals Corporation, Kemin Industries Inc., Palital Feed Additives B.V., Innovad, Alfa Aesar, Balchem Inc., and Kunshan Odowell Co.,Ltd.

