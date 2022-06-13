Projects to expand the public transport network considered

UZBEKISTAN, June 13 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his acquaintance with the construction of the second stage of Tashkent overground ring metro on June 6, gave instructions on expanding the public transport network and developing the infrastructure of the metro.

On June 13, the Head of the state got acquainted with projects aimed at organizing this work. In particular, information was provided on plans to continue the second stage of the overground metro ring with a connection to Sergeli branch, introduce modern construction methods, modernize the metro’s rolling stock, and further increase passenger traffic.

As is known, within the framework of the second phase of the project, it is planned to build five stations by the end of this year, two more stations – next year, by the Navruz holiday. This line will cover about 250,000 residents of 62 mahallas with metro services.

The Head of the state emphasized that convenience for people and safety should be a priority in all types of public transport. It was instructed to purchase 14 new trains for the metro, to develop a program of measures to ensure the safety of passengers for 2022-2025.

The importance of the integrated development of the metro with the widespread use of innovative approaches, as well as the involvement of highly qualified specialists from abroad for training domestic professional personnel together with the Transport University was noted.

It was determined that 26 mahallas of Tashkent will be covered by the public transport network for the first time and connected to the metro. For this, additional electric buses will be purchased.

As calculations show, more than 1 million passengers enter the capital from Tashkent region every day. The necessity of redirecting this flow to the metro, creating amenities for both the population and traffic was noted.

The task was set to establish the circulation of high-speed trains on the routes “Tashkent – Khodjikent”, “Tashkent – Bekabad” and “Tashkent – Angren”, having purchased modern electric trains.

The importance of improving mahallas along the new ring metro line was emphasized.

An instruction was given to finalize the submitted projects and develop a draft resolution.

