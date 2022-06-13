Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,389 in the last 365 days.

Projects to expand the public transport network considered

UZBEKISTAN, June 13 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during his acquaintance with the construction of the second stage of Tashkent overground ring metro on June 6, gave instructions on expanding the public transport network and developing the infrastructure of the metro.

On June 13, the Head of the state got acquainted with projects aimed at organizing this work. In particular, information was provided on plans to continue the second stage of the overground metro ring with a connection to Sergeli branch, introduce modern construction methods, modernize the metro’s rolling stock, and further increase passenger traffic.

As is known, within the framework of the second phase of the project, it is planned to build five stations by the end of this year, two more stations – next year, by the Navruz holiday. This line will cover about 250,000 residents of 62 mahallas with metro services.

The Head of the state emphasized that convenience for people and safety should be a priority in all types of public transport. It was instructed to purchase 14 new trains for the metro, to develop a program of measures to ensure the safety of passengers for 2022-2025.

The importance of the integrated development of the metro with the widespread use of innovative approaches, as well as the involvement of highly qualified specialists from abroad for training domestic professional personnel together with the Transport University was noted.

It was determined that 26 mahallas of Tashkent will be covered by the public transport network for the first time and connected to the metro. For this, additional electric buses will be purchased.

As calculations show, more than 1 million passengers enter the capital from Tashkent region every day. The necessity of redirecting this flow to the metro, creating amenities for both the population and traffic was noted.

The task was set to establish the circulation of high-speed trains on the routes “Tashkent – Khodjikent”, “Tashkent – Bekabad” and “Tashkent – Angren”, having purchased modern electric trains.

The importance of improving mahallas along the new ring metro line was emphasized.

An instruction was given to finalize the submitted projects and develop a draft resolution.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

Projects to expand the public transport network considered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.