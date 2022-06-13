Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,388 in the last 365 days.

Azerbaijani artists visited Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 13 - At the initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan, together with the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, creative trips of groups of famous artists and photographers of the two countries were organized in order to further develop cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism and culture.

On the first day of the visit, the Azerbaijani guests got acquainted with the sights, tourist potential, cultural heritage of the city of Tashkent, and in the afternoon took part in the final event of the "Tashkent Week of Arts". The works of young and amateur artists of Uzbekistan were admired by the guests. According to the program, the creative team will visit historical sites of Ferghana, Namangan, Tashkent, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khorezm regions and the city of Tashkent to highlight the tourism potential of Uzbekistan. Additional information about the visit will be published on the official website and social networks of the Ministry. 

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

Azerbaijani artists visited Uzbekistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.