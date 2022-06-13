Azerbaijani artists visited Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, June 13 - At the initiative of the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan, together with the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, creative trips of groups of famous artists and photographers of the two countries were organized in order to further develop cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism and culture.

On the first day of the visit, the Azerbaijani guests got acquainted with the sights, tourist potential, cultural heritage of the city of Tashkent, and in the afternoon took part in the final event of the "Tashkent Week of Arts". The works of young and amateur artists of Uzbekistan were admired by the guests. According to the program, the creative team will visit historical sites of Ferghana, Namangan, Tashkent, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khorezm regions and the city of Tashkent to highlight the tourism potential of Uzbekistan. Additional information about the visit will be published on the official website and social networks of the Ministry.

Source: Ministry of Tourism and cultural heritage of the Republic of Uzbekistan