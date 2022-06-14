Diabetic Shoes Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 18.99 Billion by 2031

Diabetic Shoes Market

Diabetes Shoes Market to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 8.1% CAGR over 2018-2026

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global diabetic shoes market. In terms of revenue, the global diabetic shoes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global diabetic shoes market.

Companies are investing in R&D to launch an exclusive collection of diabetic shoes. Manufacturers are expanding their product lines to cater to the increasing demand for diabetic shoes. There has been a rise in disposable income in key markets across the world. Increasing liking for a healthy lifestyle among diabetic patients is another factor that is likely to fuel the demand for diabetic shoes forward during the forecast period.

Diabetic Shoes Market: Key Segments

In terms of type, the dress shoes segment is expected to hold a major share of the market. Based on growth rate, the running shoes segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rising demand for new designs of shoes and increasing awareness about healthy and energetic lifestyle are estimated to augment the global diabetic shoes market during the forecast period.

Based on patient type, the outpatient segment is anticipated to hold a major share and expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in awareness among end-user about the benefits associated with diabetes shoes is expected to drive the market.

In terms of width, as compared to other segments, the medium width segment is anticipated to hold a major share and expand at a prominent pace during the forecast period

Based on price range, the medium price range segment is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The medium price segment of the market in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America is estimated expand at a prominent pace during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the women segment is expected to hold a major share and expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. This is primarily due to higher number of women diabetic patients.

Based on distribution channel, the global diabetic shoes market has been segregated into specialty stores, departmental stores, shoes stores, super market and hyper market, and online stores. Out of all the above segments, the online distribution channels segment accounts for a significant share, in terms of revenue. It is projected to expand at a notable CAGR over the next few years.

Diabetic Shoes Market: Prominent Regions

The diabetic shoes market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period both in terms of value (US$ Bn) and volume (Million Units). The diabetic shoes market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant expansion prospects due to rapid expansion of the therapeutic shoes industry in emerging countries such as China and India. Major shifts are taking place in the region, as India and China are opening up their markets for better industrialization possibilities.

North America is projected to remain an attractive market for the diabetic footwear manufacturers owing to new technology invention, new product launches, and established manufacturing base in the countries in the region.

Diabetic Shoes Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global diabetic shoes market are Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Podartis Srl., Etonic Worldwide LLC, Dr. Comfort, LLC., Advance Diabetic Solution, Apex Foot Health Industries LLC, Dr Zen Products, Inc., DARCO International, Inc, Orthofeet Inc. and Drew Shoe Corporation.

