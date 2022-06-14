Wickedly Smart Women Podcast (Top 1% of ALL PODCASTS GLOBALLY) and Action Takers Publishing announce their collaboration

Wickedly Smart Women Book Cover Anjel B Hartwell, Founder & Lead Visionary of Creative Age Consulting Group Lynda Sunshine West, Founder & CEO of Action Takers Publishing

When Wickedly Smart Women get together, you never know what's going to happen. Trust that it will be wickedly good.

A real woman avoids drama. She knows her time is precious and she's not wasting it on unimportant things.” — Author Unknown

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wickedly Smart Women Podcast, a 5 time award-winning show, hosted by Anjel B Hartwell , Founder & Lead Visionary of Creative Age Consulting Group, and Lynda Sunshine West , Founder & CEO of Action Takers Publishing , today announced that their upcoming book, Wickedly Smart Women: Trusting Intuition, Taking Action, Transforming Worlds, will be released in the fall of 2022.The two companies will be working together on a collaborative book project that will feature more than 20 wickedly smart women who will share their personal stories of tapping into their intuition and taking action to transform worlds. The world is a crazy place right now. By bringing together these women to share their stories, we aim to raise the consciousness on the planet to create a more peaceful and prosperous environment.In Naghilia Desravines’s WomELLE blog titled, “How Women Can Work Together to Effectively be Heard,” Anthropologist Marcela Lagarde describes sisterhood as “a friendship between women who became accomplices in order to work together.”When women come together to create a masterpiece, the positive shifts that happen are unstoppable and undeniable. We need more and more women joining forces to create conscious change for the greater good. The Wickedly Smart Women: Trusting Intuition, Taking Action, Transforming Worlds book aims to do just that.Not only will the authors have their stories published, they will be making a greater impact on the lives of children who have been traumatized. We are looking for women who want to share their stories of trusting their intuition, taking action and transforming worlds. If this is you and you’d like to be considered for inclusion in this book, email lynda@actiontakerspublishing.com.Creative Age Consulting GroupCreative Age Consulting Group was founded by Anjel B Hartwell, the creator of the #1 Internationally Ranked & 5 time award-winning Wickedly Smart Women Podcast. In every episode, Anjel B Hartwell interviews a different woman who is "wickedly smart" in her field. These women are artists, authors, creative age leaders, and entrepreneurs who have found success and have made significant impact in their chosen industry. The Wickedly Smart Women Podcast provides listeners with insights into the minds and hearts of these successful women and how they fulfilled their visions. The Wickedly Smart Women Podcast is in the Top 1% of ALL PODCASTS GLOBALLY ACROSS ALL CATEGORIES out of 2.8 MILLION SHOWS! (as of June 2022) by Listen Notes.In addition to producing & hosting the podcast, Anjel B Hartwell is an author, artist, and business alchemist. She has been featured in the major media multiple times and is considered one of America's Premier Experts. Her work focuses on helping leaders actualize their visions for creating conscious change in the world.“I believe that when visionary leaders - especially the Wickedly Smart Women who are deeply trusting their intuition - are given the support and platform they require in order to be heard, connect with the hearts of the people they are here to serve, and be well compensated for bringing forth their wisdom, the world will naturally be transformed in miraculous ways. That’s one reason why I host Wickedly Smart Women Podcast - and why I’m so excited to collaborate on this book - to provide even more exposure and encouragement to my “sisters in Spirit” as they lead the way.”Anjel B Hartwell is a well-known influential global thought leader. In addition to her #1 bestselling new release book, Be Heard By Millions & Live Your Destiny: A Creative Age Leader's Guide To Speak, Sell, Serve & Succeed, Anjel has been a contributing author to seventeen bestselling books, including two international bestsellers.Action Takers PublishingAction Takers Publishing is an independent publishing company specializing in themed anthology books where a community comes together and each writer shares her or his story in one chapter, thereby creating a compilation of motivational and inspirational stories to empower women and men with the tools, tips, and techniques needed to transform their lives.What started as a desire to help people share their stories, has turned into a boutique publishing company. Since Action Takers Publishing’s inception in 2021, they have produced 177 #1 International Bestselling Authors.They also publish individual book projects. Action Takers Publishing, founded by CEO Lynda Sunshine West, along with Action Takers Publishing’s Creative Director, Sally Larkin Green, has a mission to empower 5 million women and men to share their stories with the world to make a greater impact on the planet."As a woman who grew up with her voice stifled, I found that by sharing my story not only was I healed, but it made an impact on those who read it. This is why I am so passionate about helping people share their stories with the world, the impact."Lynda Sunshine West, Founder & CEO of Action Takers Publishing“We believe that everyone has a story to tell. When a group of people come together to share their stories, a more connected and compassionate world is created. We are committed to providing writers the opportunity to publish books that inspire, educate, and empower.”Sally Larkin Green, Creative Director of Action Takers Publishing100% of the net proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit the charity, Life is Good Playmakers Foundation. Life Is Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to help kids heal from the devastating impacts of trauma. In today’s world, there are a lot of traumatic events that kids are being subjected to on a regular basis. If we can help them heal through the trauma now, they have a better chance at life in the future.Are you a woman who is trusting her intuition, taking action, and transforming the world? Then it’s time to share your story to make a greater impact on the planet. Reach out to Lynda Sunshine West at lynda@actiontakerspublishing.com and let’s get you into this book.

Introduction to Wickedly Smart Women Anthology Book