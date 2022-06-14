Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,383 in the last 365 days.

KaraStar: A Metaverse Game with Specific Benefits For New Users

KaraStar: A Metaverse Game with Specific Benefits For New Users

NY, NY, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a newly emerging game on GameFi 2.0-based ecosystem, with all kinds of achievements it has made so far, including the first sale of NFT reaching $6million, receiving investment from Kucoin, Circle and IDG, ranking first in the Kucoin list, with the trading volume on the first day of the transaction exceeding 1000W USDT etc., KaraStar is currently providing great benefits to users, especially new ones.

Since users experience is an essential issue for a game to win the market and realize the win-win goal, KaraStar has always attached great importance to the value it brings to users, especially that of new ones, as it should never be underestimated, for fear that they might be suppressed by regular ones. Based on the existing resources it has currently, the benefits that the users-friendly game provides are mainly reflected in three perspectives, namely the events it holds, the core gameplay as well as the economic system of it.

The mystery boxes event must be mentioned first for it has greatly lowered the threshold for new users to enter, providing them with opportunities to buy 3 mystery boxes using only 15 Kara, with 100% rebate within 28 days after the purchase. The fantastic event would last until June 20th, so novice users should not hesitate to engage in it as soon as possible for sharing the benefits and profits. Another event should be the Land Carnival, during which there’s no need for lands to burn KARA NFT for the production of KARA boxes, meaning that it would be cost-saving for new users.

Apart from the fantastic events provided by the specific season, the core gameplay would be the highlight of the game for providing great benefit for novices, that is, the update of the Land Mode. In the past, after they’ve gotten their own land, users need to invest more on their land to create KARA token. However, they are now granted with the right to obtain the profits once they’ve had their own land.

Moreover, the “Play & Earn” economic system means that the game has gotten rid of the Ponzi death spiral, enabling users to form an interest group, where the main income of normal and small investors comes from the profits made by the giant whale, rather than simply the project side. By decentralizing their own revenue, giant whales allow other users to help them improve their strength or obtain higher revenue, so the token could stay in a deflationary state, avoiding selling pressure to the greatest extent.

With all kinds of benefits it provides and values it creates for users, especially new ones, there’s no denying that KaraStar is a user-friendly game, illuminating the GameFi 2.0 ecosystem.

Jackson
karastar
email us here

You just read:

KaraStar: A Metaverse Game with Specific Benefits For New Users

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.