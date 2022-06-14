FreakOut China Bags 2 Awards at the Prestigious Twitter Agency Summit 2022
It is a great honor to be selected for the Twitter Agency Summit Awards. I would like to express our sincerest thanks to our clients for placing their trust in us, and to the team for their hard work.”SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FreakOut China received the “Best Brand Awareness Award” and "Best High-Potential Client Growth Award" at the Twitter Agency Summit, Twitter's first virtual awards event held in Greater China.
— Huang, Yu-Wen, COO, FreakOut China
Twitter Agency Summit is an awards event recognising Twitter’s ad agency partners in the Greater China region. Awards are given in six categories to fully honor partners who help clients creatively leverage the platform, run innovative campaigns, build valuable connections, and expand their positive impact. FreakOut received awards in two categories!
“Most Brand Awareness Award” is given to the agency or institute that reaches out to different verticals, driving client’s revenue growth substantially through brand advertising. FreakOut China won this award by deep diving into different vertical fields, substantially boosting customers' brand awareness and revenue growth through brand advertising and a keen understanding of brand divisions as well as brand products.
“Best High-Potential Growth Award” is presented to the agency that excels in accelerating high growth accounts. With the effective use and optimization of Twitter's branding menu, FreakOut China achieved the unity of quality and effect, assisting many Chinese game and App customers to expand overseas business. Having the knowledge and experience in the APAC market, FreakOut was able to guide and support the advertisers every step of the way.
For case studies and further information on the awards, please visit: https://twitter-site.pingwest.com/topic
FreakOut China will continue to cooperate with Twitter to support gaming and app clients with their global marketing.
About FreakOut China
FreakOut China is doing advertising agency business globally and specializes in creating comprehensive marketing strategies for Apps, mainly Chinese mobile gaming companies. We provide end-to-end consulting services and campaign management from localization to executing performance & branding marketing activities across multiple channels to create maximum impact for our clients. We have offices in Shanghai, Taipei, and Tokyo. Our local professional teams provide efficient and effective support to our clients.
For inquiries, please contact us at: https://cn.foutap.com/
About FreakOut
FreakOut is a global marketing technology company with programmatic solutions (DSP, SSP) that delivers in-feed display and video formats across global publishers. Headquartered in Singapore, FreakOut has 10 offices across 9 countries which include China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. FreakOut is a part of FreakOut Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:6094) and oversees the investments for FreakOut. For more information, visit https://www.freakout.net/.
