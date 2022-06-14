Training Makes The Difference – Get To 5% F&I Profit On Unit Sales

Dealer Profit knows how to maximize F&I profit. The Dealer Profit Services training program teaches best practices to deliver maximum profit.”
— Myril Shaw, COO, Dealer Profit
ATHENS, GA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F&I Profit comes from training, not from instinct. It is not natural and it does not come from simple conversations.

First, there has to be a clear target for F&I Profit. It has to be 5% or more on unit sales. The Dealer Profit training program teaches how to set and how to deliver F&I profit targets.
In today’s market, with rising rates and decreasing consumers, a 5% F&I Profit per Unit Sales is increasingly challenging. That said, it is still attainable and should be the goal. Dealer Profit training teaches how to do that.

There still must be a drive to maximize F&I reserve - Dealer Profit training teaches the best ways to do this. Rates will be higher, but so will the expectations of buyers. Even more important, selling protective products at a good margin is critical. This combination will drive F&I Profit higher and this training teaches how.

There must be products to offer for protective products. Dealer Profitzteaches the approaches to friendly aggression needed to drive the maximum reserve.
This is part of maximizing profit.

Dealer Profit Services is offering training to maximize F&I Profit.

About

The dealer’s partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its “best in the industry” reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience, Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks. Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, provide tools to assist you with your F&I performance measurement, create and train in all thing compliance – Red Flags, OFAC, Patriot Act and more, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.

